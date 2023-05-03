close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Average ticket size of mutual fund investor falls to Rs 68,321 in FY23

Mutual funds as an investment vehicle have gained popularity among investors, although the average ticket size of retail investors have dropped by close to 3 per cent to Rs 68,321 in March this year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
mutual funds, MFs

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds as an investment vehicle have gained popularity among investors, although the average ticket size of retail investors have dropped by close to 3 per cent to Rs 68,321 in March this year.

The retail investors had an average account size of Rs 70,199 as of March 2022 as compared to average account size of Rs 68,321 at the end of March this year, according to data published by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

On the other hand, institutional investors had the highest ticket size at Rs 10.11 crore per account during the period under review.

In terms of schemes, the average ticket size is relatively higher for liquid and debt oriented schemes, which are primarily dominated by institutional investors.

The average ticket size for debt oriented schemes was Rs 14.53 lakh, while the same for equity oriented funds was Rs 1.54 lakh.

Generally, equity assets have a longer average holding period as compared to non-equity assets with 45 per cent of equity assets having been held for more than two years. Retail investors hold a 56.5 per cent of equity assets for over two years.

Also Read

Mutual funds see muted growth in 2022, expect better days in new year

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Investors pull out big money from debt funds despite attractive yields

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

MFs turn net sellers in April, offload equities worth Rs 5,100 crore

Rate pause effect: Debt fund yields come off after year-long rally

Fund Pick: Nippon India Large Cap Fund is a diversified outperformer

Avoid programmes for MF distributors based on SIP targets: Amfi tells MFs

Corporate share in MF AUM sinks below 40% since FY10, shows data

Also, there has been a consistent increase in investor accounts over the past few years due to increasing awareness about mutual funds, ease of transactions through digitisation and sharp surge in equity markets.

The 42-player mutual fund industry added 1.62 crore folios in the financial year 2022-23. Since December 2014, there has been a steady increase in investor accounts from 4.03 crore to 12.95 crore in March 2022 to finally 14.57 crore in March 2023.

Of the 14.57 investors' accounts in the mutual fund industry, a total of 13.28 crore or 91.1 per cent is accounted for retail investors, followed by High Net-worth Individuals (1.19 crore) and institutional investor (9.82 lakh).

Folios are numbers designated to individual investor accounts. An investor can have multiple folios.

Mutual funds inflow in financial year 2022-23 rose around 7 per cent to Rs 40.05 lakh crore as against Rs 37.70 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.

Of the total asset under management (AUM), retail AUM across equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes stood at Rs 20.34 lakh crore and the average AUM rose to Rs 20.45 lakh crore.

Going by the data, the contribution of small towns or B30 cities to mutual fund industry's assets under management of over Rs 40 lakh crore stood at 17 per cent as of March-end. Moreover, B30 (beyond top 30 cities) tend towards equity assets with 79 per cent of the assets from these locations were in equity schemes.

For top-30 cities, equity-oriented schemes accounted for 46 per cent of assets in March this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mutual Funds Retail investors

First Published: May 03 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Brookfield, Tata Group in talks to invest in upcoming IPO of Nexus Malls

ipo
2 min read

Tyre stocks rally up to 8% on MRF's strong Q4 results; Apollo at 52-wk high

Tyre exports, tyre
3 min read

Bitcoin trading volume tanks massively by 58% to $492.9 billion in April

Bitcoin
2 min read

NSDC registers itself on SSE to widen capital pool for social enterprises

NSDC
2 min read

Blackstone backed Nexus Malls sets IPO price band at Rs 95-100 per unit

IPO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

'Stocks of new-age businesses could prove to be the dark horses in H2-FY24'

Jaspreet Singh Arora, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Research & Ranking
3 min read

Hindustan Aeronautics hits new high; joins Rs 1-trillion market cap-club

Hindustan Aeronautics joins Rs 1-trillion market cap club; hits new high
3 min read

IndiGo, SpiceJet rally up to 8% as Go First files for bankruptcy

IndiGo
2 min read

Manappuram Finance slumps 14% as ED raids premises in money laundering case

Manappuram Finance
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon