close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Equity savings funds: Safe but not a perfect substitute for debt funds

While they could offer higher returns over three-five years, they would also be more volatile

Sanjay Kumar Singh
Mutual Fund
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The loss of indexation benefit for debt mutual funds has left investors scrambling for alternative products that offer favourable tax treatment. Equity-savings funds have emerged as a sought-after choice for many investors.
Investment approach
Equity-savings funds belong to the hybrid category. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) definition, they must have at least 65 per cent of their portfolio in equity and equity-related instruments and a minimum of 10 per cent in debt instruments. “Most funds in this category have equity exposure between 20 and 40 per cent. Then they use arbitrage to reach the 65 per cent mark. The remaining is invested in debt,” says Arun Kumar, head of research, Fundsindia.com.
Or

Also Read

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund: An outperformer in hybrid category

Govt may deal a tax blow to debt mutual funds; AMC stocks under pressure

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches scheme on innovation theme

L&T MF ceases to exist as mutual fund after it gave up registration: Sebi

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

Mutual funds' equity bets touch record Rs 1.73 trillion in FY23

In changing investment geography, 'other cities' share in MF assets rises

Topics : equity | Mutual Funds | Debt Funds

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

This stock zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue plan

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Web Exclusive

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
3 min read

ITC hits new high on hopes of solid Q4 show; Market-cap nears Rs 5-trn mark

fmcg
4 min read

Hindenburg effect: Retail investors are snapping up Adani group's stocks

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

real estate
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

This stock zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue plan

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

real estate
4 min read
Web Exclusive

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Bank Nifty may not hold recent gains; advise selling on rally: Ravi Nathani

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon