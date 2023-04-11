Equity savings funds: Safe but not a perfect substitute for debt funds

In this section

In changing investment geography, 'other cities' share in MF assets rises

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

L&T MF ceases to exist as mutual fund after it gave up registration: Sebi

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

Govt may deal a tax blow to debt mutual funds; AMC stocks under pressure

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund: An outperformer in hybrid category

The loss of indexation benefit for debt mutual funds has left investors scrambling for alternative products that offer favourable tax treatment. Equity-savings funds have emerged as a sought-after choice for many investors.

Equity-savings funds belong to the hybrid category. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) definition, they must have at least 65 per cent of their portfolio in equity and equity-related instruments and a minimum of 10 per cent in debt instruments. “Most funds in this category have equity exposure between 20 and 40 per cent. Then they use arbitrage to reach the 65 per cent mark. The remaining is invested in debt,” says Arun Kumar, head of research, Fundsindia.com.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com