HDFC, Nippon, ICICI hoist the folio trophy as 40 funds chase finish line

Folio growth powered by stellar performance and strategic distribution

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Four mutual fund (MF) houses — HDFC, Nippon India, ICICI Prudential, and Quant — have added more investment accounts, or folios, in the past year than the combined total of the remaining 40 fund houses.

These four fund houses, whose equity and hybrid schemes have been among the top offerings in the returns chart in recent years, added a net total of 23.3 million folios during the August 2023–July 2024 period. This represents 51 per cent of the net folio additions industrywide.

Their schemes’ dominance in categories with the highest investor interest, such as smallcap, midcap, and

