IndusInd Bank most-sold stock by mutual funds in February, shows data

IndusInd Bank was among the most-sold stocks by domestic mutual funds (MFs) in February. They offloaded 16 million shares worth Rs 1,600 crore during the month.

Among the fund houses that prune their holdings in the troubled lender were Kotak MF, Tata MF and PPFAS MF.

Shares of IndusInd Bank are down 32 per cent so far this month amid concerns over the losses incurred by the lender on account of its derivatives exposure.

While domestic funds may have pruned their holding lately but they have been aggressively upping their stakes in the Ashok Hinduja-promoted bank over the past one