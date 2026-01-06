Mutual fund AUM surges 18% in 2025, slowest in 3 years: Amfi data

The industry managed an average of Rs 81 trillion during the October–December 2025 period compared to Rs 68.6 trillion in the same period of 2024, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

The pace of growth in 2025 is sharply lower compared to 2024, when the average AUM had surged nearly 40 per cent. The decline, according to experts, is largely due to sharply lower mark-to-market gains this year amid a subdued equity market. Inflows into equity schemes have also been comparatively lower this year.

Nearly 50 per cent of the rise in AUM has come from the four largest asset managers. The combined quarterly average AUM of SBI, ICICI Prudential, HDFC and Nippon India rose by Rs 6.1 trillion during the year. In the same period, the industry added Rs 12.4 trillion to AUM.

In absolute terms, the quarterly average AUMs of ICICI Prudential and HDFC grew the fastest in 2025, as they added Rs 2 trillion and Rs 1.4 trillion, respectively. SBI, which remains the largest fund house with an average AUM of Rs 12.5 trillion, added Rs 1.3 trillion to its tally.

Nippon India, the fourth-largest asset manager, remained among the fastest-growing major fund houses, as its AUM surged 23 per cent, or by Rs 1.3 trillion.