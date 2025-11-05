Mutual fund equity buying hits six-month low in October at Rs 17,778 cr

Equity market deployment by mutual funds (MFs) hit a six-month low in October, indicating a slowdown in fresh inflows into equity MF schemes amid the market recovery.

MFs deployed a net Rs 17,778 crore last month (as of October 30), compared to Rs 46,442 crore in September 2025. The buying was even higher at Rs 70,534 crore in August, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Experts said the decline in MF equity deployment could be attributed to profit booking and rising valuation concerns, as stock prices neared record-high levels.

Fund managers turn