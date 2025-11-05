Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Mutual fund equity buying hits six-month low in October at Rs 17,778 cr

Mutual fund equity buying hits six-month low in October at Rs 17,778 cr

Equity deployment by mutual funds drops sharply as inflows moderate and fund managers turn cautious amid rising valuations and profit booking

Equity Mutual Fund
Some fund managers have voiced concerns about investing in markets at elevated valuations despite steady inflows into equity schemes. | Representational Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Equity market deployment by mutual funds (MFs) hit a six-month low in October, indicating a slowdown in fresh inflows into equity MF schemes amid the market recovery.
 
MFs deployed a net Rs 17,778 crore last month (as of October 30), compared to Rs 46,442 crore in September 2025. The buying was even higher at Rs 70,534 crore in August, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
Experts said the decline in MF equity deployment could be attributed to profit booking and rising valuation concerns, as stock prices neared record-high levels.
 
Fund managers turn
