Mutual funds equity AUM surges past Rs 30 trillion in June, shows data

The assets under management (AUM) of equity schemes, both active and passive, went past Rs 30 trillion for the first time in June, according to the Motilal Oswal Financial Services report. The report noted that the 8.7 per cent month-on-month rise in AUM was fueled by a rise in market indices and a jump in fresh inflows. The key benchmark index Nifty 50 rose 6.6 per cent in June. The equity AUM is now almost half of the total AUM of the industry at Rs 61.2 trillion at the end of June. Last month, new inflows into equity mutual funds surged 17 per cent sequentially to a record high of Rs 40,608 crore, supported by a Rs 14,370 crore mop up by 11 new equity fund offerings (NFOs) during the month.