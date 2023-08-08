Mutual funds (MFs) have increased equity purchases after remaining neutral for over two months. Their net equity investments reached a four-month high of Rs 7,700 crore in July, rising for the fourth consecutive month, after withdrawing a net of Rs 5,100 crore in April 2023. This trend has persisted into August with net investments of Rs 3,400 crore in the first three trading sessions, according to data from the Securities and Exchange of India (Sebi). The purchase by domestic fund managers occurs at a time when foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows have turned negative, impacted by rising US bond yields. Over the past fortnight, FPIs have withdrawn Rs xx crore from domestic equities.Other domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including insurance firms, banks, new pension schemes and development financial institutions, have continued a selling spree on an aggregate basis for three consecutive months starting May. They have sold shares worth Rs 19,000 crore during this period, according to data from exchanges.Consequently, the buying by equity MFs has offered a robust counterbalance to the market. Despite the latest selling by FPIs, the benchmark indices have declined less than 3 per cent from the peak, while the broader markets have achieved new highs.Experts believe that DIIs, particularly insurance firms, secured profits in recent months as the equity market surged due to robust FPI inflows. The benchmark Nifty 50 recorded gains for five consecutive months starting March, rising almost 14 per cent during this time. FPIs injected a net of Rs 1.58 trillion between March and July. However, FPIs have been net sellers over the past fortnight.MFs' equity investments are largely guided by investor flow trends, as most fund houses avoid holding over 5 per cent cash. The deceleration in MFs' equity investments in financial year 2024 is primarily due to increased redemptions. Investors' average monthly redemptions were Rs 25,300 crore in Q1, compared to Rs 18,000 crore in FY23.Yet, the equity buying patterns of MFs and other DIIs generally align. The investment patterns of FPI and DII are often inversely correlated."Whenever FPIs are major buyers, DIIs are sellers. FPIs' buying and selling decisions are influenced by various factors including US bond yields, US dollar index and other global elements. Conversely, DIIs mainly concentrate on domestic elements and company-specific fundamentals like earnings and valuations. DII's strategy has been effective this time, and they have achieved gains," observed V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.According to a report by PRIME Database, the ownership of insurance companies in NSE-listed firms declined to 5.67 per cent from 5.87 per cent in Q1 (April-June), as their equity allocation dropped due to profit booking. Overall, domestic investors' ownership — both individual and institutional — in NSE-listed companies decreased for the first time in seven quarters in Q1."The drop in domestic ownership was caused by profit booking by LIC, MFs, retail and wealthy investors, with markets attaining all-time highs," said Pranav Haldea, managing director of Prime Database. MFs turned net sellers in April, disposing of stocks worth Rs 5,100 crore, the highest since February 2021. The deployment has consistently risen since then, making them net buyers in Q1 with a net investment of Rs 3,000 crore.