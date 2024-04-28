Fund Pick: Nippon India Large Cap Fund leads from the front, says CRISIL

Nippon India Large Cap Fund, launched in August 2007, featured in the top 30th percentile of the largecap funds category of CRISIL Mutual Funds Ranking (CMFR) for the three consecutive quarters through March 2024. The fund’s month-end assets under management (AUM) increased from Rs 10,069 crore in March 2021 to Rs 24,378 crore in March 2024.

Sailesh Raj Bhan and Ashutosh Bhargava have been managing the fund since August 2007 and September 2021, respectively.

The scheme’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation and enable income distribution to investors through a portfolio that predominantly invests in equity and equity-related