Sebi allows MFs to invest in overseas schemes with India exposure

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed mutual funds (MFs) to invest in overseas funds and unit trusts (UTs) that have up to 25 per cent exposure to Indian equities.
The decision opens up opportunities for domestic funds to invest in prominent global funds, especially passive ones, that provide exposure to markets across the globe. In recent years, Indian equities have gained higher weights in key global indices.
The move is aimed at facilitating ease of investment in overseas MF/UTs, bringing transparency in the investment process, and enabling MFs to diversify their overseas investments, Sebi said in a circular.
Following the investment, if the exposure breaches the threshold, an observance period of six months from the date of publicly available information of such breach would be permitted to Indian MF schemes for monitoring any portfolio rebalancing activity by the underlying overseas MF/UT.
During the observance period, the Indian MF scheme would not undertake any fresh investment in such overseas MF/UT but can resume investments if the exposure to Indian securities by the overseas MF/UT falls below the 25 per cent limit.
In addition, the regulator stated that non-compliance will lead to the suspension of fresh subscriptions into the scheme. Also, the asset management company (AMC) will not be allowed to launch any new scheme.
The new framework will come into force with immediate effect, Sebi said.
However, MFs currently have limited scope to invest in international stocks and MF schemes, as they have exhausted the international investing limit.
The regulator has listed several other conditions as well.
MF schemes are required to ensure that all investors' contributions to an overseas MF/UT are combined into a single investment vehicle without any side vehicles.
The corpus of an overseas MF/UT should be a blind pool with no segregated portfolios, ensuring all investors have equal and proportionate rights in the fund.