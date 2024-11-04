Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi allows MFs to invest in foreign funds with Indian securities exposure

Sebi allows MFs to invest in foreign funds with Indian securities exposure

The move is aimed at facilitating ease of investment in overseas MF/UTs, bringing transparency in the manner of investment, and enabling MFs to diversify their overseas investments

SEBI

The new framework will come into force with immediate effect. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday allowed mutual funds (MFs) to invest in overseas mutual funds or unit trusts that invest a specific portion of their assets in Indian securities.

This is subject to the total exposure to Indian securities by such overseas funds not exceeding 25 per cent of their net assets.

The move is aimed at facilitating ease of investment in overseas MF/UTs, bringing transparency in the manner of investment, and enabling MFs to diversify their overseas investments, Sebi said in a circular.

The new framework will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

 

Also, MF schemes are required to ensure that all investors' contributions to an overseas MF/UT are combined into a single investment vehicle without any side vehicles.

The corpus of an overseas MF/UT should be a blind pool with no segregated portfolios, ensuring all investors have equal and proportionate rights in the fund.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Blood on D-St: Why Nifty dropped below 24,000, Sensex fell 942 pts today?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Crash Highlights: Sensex sheds 940 points, Nifty settles below 24,000; all sectors end in red

Rainbow Children's Medicare

Rainbow Children's Medicare rallies 9%, hits new high on strong Q2 results

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

MOIL shares decline 4% after revising prices of manganese ore & EMD

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market crash: Sensex staring at another 3,000-pt fall, technical charts say

"All investors in the overseas MF/UT have pari-passu and pro-rata rights in the fund, i.e. they receive a share of returns/gains from the fund in proportion to their contribution and have pari-passu rights," Sebi said.

The regulator has barred advisory agreements between Indian MFs and the underlying overseas MFs to prevent conflicts of interest.

In its circular, Sebi said, "Indian mutual fund schemes may also invest in overseas MF/UTs that have exposure to Indian securities, provided that the total exposure to Indian securities by these overseas MF/UTs shall not be more than 25 per cent of their assets."  At the time of making investments (both fresh and subsequent), Indian MF schemes will have to ensure that the underlying overseas MF/UTs do not have more than 25 per cent exposure to Indian securities.

Subsequent to the investment, if the exposure breaches threshold, an observance period of six months from the date of publicly available information of such breach would be permitted to Indian MF schemes for monitoring of any portfolio rebalancing activity by the underlying overseas MF/UT.

During the observance period, the Indian MF scheme would not undertake any fresh investment in such overseas MF/UT and can resume their investments in such overseas MF/UT in case the exposure to Indian securities by such overseas MF/UT falls below the limit of 25 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi warns investors against using unauthorised virtual trading platforms

SIP Investment

SEBI New NAV Rules for SIP Investment

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) six-step plan to curb retail participation in speculative index derivatives may lead to a substantial drop in volumes — potentially by 30-40 per cent.

Sebi's new rules for Securitisation explained: What Investors need to know

SEBI

Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on Lulla for violating mkt norms in Eros matter

SEBI

Sebi proposes Rs 1 cr minimum investment, demat form for securitisation

Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon