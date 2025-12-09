Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / 2025 tests active largecap funds' outperformance amid tougher markets

2025 tests active largecap funds' outperformance amid tougher markets

The picture is even weaker for regular plans, with just two schemes managing to stay ahead of the benchmark

stock markets, trading
premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The two-year outperformance streak of active largecap funds may be nearing its end amid increasingly challenging market conditions. As of December 4, only one in three active largecap schemes (direct plans) managed to outperform the BSE 100 Total Return Index (TRI) on a year-on-year basis.
 
The picture is even weaker for regular plans, with just two schemes managing to stay ahead of the benchmark.
 
The latest dip in performance follows an extended period of strong showing by active fund managers. In 2024, as many as 86 per cent of direct plans in the largecap category outperformed the BSE 100 TRI.
Topics : Sensex large-cap funds stock market trading Nifty
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon