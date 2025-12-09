2025 tests active largecap funds' outperformance amid tougher markets

The two-year outperformance streak of active largecap funds may be nearing its end amid increasingly challenging market conditions. As of December 4, only one in three active largecap schemes (direct plans) managed to outperform the BSE 100 Total Return Index (TRI) on a year-on-year basis.

The picture is even weaker for regular plans, with just two schemes managing to stay ahead of the benchmark.

The latest dip in performance follows an extended period of strong showing by active fund managers. In 2024, as many as 86 per cent of direct plans in the largecap category outperformed the BSE 100 TRI.