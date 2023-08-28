Confirmation

3 entities sell Star Health and Allied Insurance's shares worth Rs 1,312 cr

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 610.2 apiece, taking the combined transaction size to Rs 1,312.55 crore

Star Health

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
Three entities -- ROC Capital, Madison Capital and University of Notre Dame -- on Monday sold shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for Rs 1,312 crore through open market transactions.
Investment management firm ROC Capital through its affiliate ROC Star Investment Trust and Madison Capital through its fund MIO IV STAR offloaded the shares of the company.
According to the block deal data available with BSE, University of Notre Dame DU LAC, ROC Capital and Madison Capital offloaded a total of 2,15,10,200 shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance in four tranches.
The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 610.2 apiece, taking the combined transaction size to Rs 1,312.55 crore.
These shares were acquired by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and funds affiliated with Fidelity Investments. Together, both the companies picked up 3.7 per cent stake in health insurance company.
Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company closed flat at Rs 611.55 apiece on BSE.

Last month, Star Health and Allied Insurance reported a 35 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 288 crore for the June 2023 quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Star Health Insurance

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

