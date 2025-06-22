Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A stream of IPOs lined up, yet grey market premium barely ripples

A stream of IPOs lined up, yet grey market premium barely ripples

Five listings seek ₹15,601 crore, but only one is making any serious waves

The crowded IPO pipeline, combined with robust block deal activity, may draw some liquidity from the secondary market, though the overall effect is expected to be limited.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The primary market is bracing for its busiest week in six months, with five initial public offerings (IPOs) lined up to raise ₹15,601 crore.
 
The week ended December 13, 2024, saw an even larger wave of offerings, led by fashion retailer Vishal Mega Mart’s ₹8,000 crore issue. This time, non-banking finance firm HDB Financial Services takes the spotlight with a ₹12,500 crore offering, including a ₹10,000 crore share sale by parent HDFC Bank.
 
Other headline offerings include real estate developer Kalpataru (₹1,590 crore) and specialty gas maker Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (₹852 crore). Yet grey market premiums (GMPs) across the five
