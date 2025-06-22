A stream of IPOs lined up, yet grey market premium barely ripples

The primary market is bracing for its busiest week in six months, with five initial public offerings (IPOs) lined up to raise ₹15,601 crore.

The week ended December 13, 2024, saw an even larger wave of offerings, led by fashion retailer Vishal Mega Mart’s ₹8,000 crore issue. This time, non-banking finance firm HDB Financial Services takes the spotlight with a ₹12,500 crore offering, including a ₹10,000 crore share sale by parent HDFC Bank.

Other headline offerings include real estate developer Kalpataru (₹1,590 crore) and specialty gas maker Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (₹852 crore). Yet grey market premiums (GMPs) across the five