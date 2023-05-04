Stock Market Live: Negative open on cards as US Fed hikes rates; RIL eyed
Stock market live on May 4, 2023: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 per cent, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.7 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices are eyeing a weak open on Thursday following losses overnight in the US markets post US Federal Reserve's 25 bps rate increase. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was quoting 18,099 levels, down 60 points.
First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:39 AM IST