Accelerating growth trajectory, margin gains for Godrej Consumer Products

The June quarter results of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) was a mixed bag as the company delivered on volume and revenue fronts while margin performance was sub par.

While consolidated volume growth came in at 8 per cent, the Indian business saw mid-teens volume uptick with the exception of the soap portfolio.

Brokerages are positive on expectations of steady volume growth trajectory and margin recovery in the second half of FY26.

The India business, which accounted for 63 per cent of consolidated revenues, posted a 7.7 per cent growth in revenues.

While the strong show was led by the homecare