Accretion Pharma IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the public offering

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Accretion Pharmaceuticals is expected to be finalised today, Monday, May 19, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Accretion Pharmaceuticals, which closed for subscription on Friday, May 16, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 7.6 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status online:
 
Check Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
 
 
Check Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
 

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹29.75 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.94 million equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to Friday, May 16, 2025. It was available at ₹97-101 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.

Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, while Jawa Capital Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
Accretion Pharmaceuticals proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for capital expenditure towards the purchase of new equipment/machineries, capital expenditure towards the upgradation of the existing manufacturing facility, repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, funding working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals were trading flat at around ₹101 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO remains nil on Monday.
 
Shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a flat listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Accretion Pharmaceuticals

Accretion Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of tablets, capsules, oral liquid, external preparations (ointment, cream, gel, lotion, medicated shampoo, mouthwash, dusting powder), and oral powder (sachet, dry syrup), etc. Apart from manufacturing products for direct sales, the company also manufactures various pharmaceutical products for different marketers on a loan license or contract manufacturing basis. Our business is majorly carried out on a principal-to-principal basis with different marketers.
 

