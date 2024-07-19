Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani promoters raised stakes in 5 listed group companies in first quarter

Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Power saw a hike in promoter holdings between 96 bps and 173 bps

Gautam Adani, Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

Mayank Patwardhan
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Promoter Gautam Adani family-owned entities increased their holdings in five listed group firms during the first quarter ended June 2024. Cement major Ambuja Cements saw promoter shareholding rise by 359 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 70.3 per cent, followed by flagship Adani Enterprises, where promoter stake rose by 211 bps to 74.7 per cent.

Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Power saw a hike in promoter holdings between 96 bps and 173 bps. The promoter holding remained unchanged in ACC, Adani Wilmar, Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Total Gas.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

News broadcaster NDTV saw a 500 bps drop in promoter holding. However, that was on the account of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy reclassifying themselves as public shareholders. According to back-of-the-envelope calculations, the promoter group of the port-to-cement conglomerate pumped in over Rs 20,000 crore to hike stakes in the five group firms.

Market players said promoters hiking stakes will boost confidence towards the group stocks, most of whom have emerged stronger from the collapse triggered by the scathing report released by US-based Hindenburg Research in January 2023. Following Hindenburg’s report, the value of the group firms had fallen by 65 per cent, or Rs 12.4 trillion, to below Rs 7 trillion. However, from the lows on February 27, 2023, the market value of the group has bounced by more than two times. On Friday, the combined group mcap stood at 16.7 trillion.

Also Read

Thiruvananthapuram Airport witnesses 21% surge in passenger traffic

Adani, Wilmar considering to sell $670 million stake in joint venture

Mumbai airport passenger traffic rises 7.7% in first quarter of FY24

Adani Group eyes Jaypee Group's cement assets amid insolvency proceedings

Adani Ports planning to invest $1.2 bn in new transshipment terminal

Topics : Adani Group Adani Enterprises Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon