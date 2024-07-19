Stock Market LIVE updates: Asian indices slide led by Hang Seng, Kospi; GIFT Nifty holds fort
Stock Market LIVE updates on Friday, July 19, 2024: Friday is also the last session before we hit the Budget 2024 week
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates today, Friday, July 19, 2024: The Indian stock markets will juggle between positive domestic and negative global cues in trade today.
On the bright side, information technology giant Infosys posted better-than-expected June quarter (Q1) results after market hours on Thursday. The stock's ADR surged over 8 per cent in the overnight session on NYSE.
Additionally, movement in stocks of heavyweights like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, ahead of their Q1FY25 results today and tomorrow, respectively, will guide the markets.
That apart, Friday is also the last session before we hit the Budget 2024 week.
At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 28 points at 24,836 levels.
Asian markets on Friday, July 19:
Markets in the Asia Pacific region extended their losses into the second trading session as tech rout continued.
Besides, investors are also assessing the impact of US President Joe Biden dropping out of the Presidential elections, coupled with Donald Trump's potential trade policies.
ASX200 and Kospi in Australia and South Korea, respectively, dropped over 1 per cent each, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1 per cent.
Shanghai Composite in China slipped half a per cent, and Japan's Nikkei was marginally below the flat line.
Overnight in the US, all three major indices fell with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.29 per cent, and the S&P 500 0.78 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7 per cent.
Q1FY25 results today
Aether Industries, Atul, Blue Dart Express, Bharat Petroleum Corp, CreditAcess Grameen, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, JSW Steel, Jubilant Pharmova, Nippon Life AMC, Oberoi Realty, Patanjali foods, One 97 communication, PVR Inox, Reliance Industries, Route Mobile, Supreme Petrochem, Tejas Networks, Transformers and Rectifiers, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank of India, and Wipro will announce their June quarter results on Friday, July 19.
8:01 AM
Brent crude at $84.54 per bbl
7:58 AM
Asia-Pacific markets fall; Kospi slips 1.3%
7:57 AM
US markets settle lower on Thursday
7:41 AM
Topics : MARKET LIVE Market news Indian stock market Q1 results S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Infosys Reliance Industries stock market trading global markets sell-off global market rout
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:52 AM IST