Aditya Birla Capital rallies 6% on plans to merge Aditya Birla Finance

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital rallied 6 per cent to Rs 190.65 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after the company announced amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with itself, subject to regulatory approvals.

At 01:06 pm; the stock was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 183.70, as compared to 0.25 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold. A combined nearly 24 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 199.40 on July 3, 2023.

