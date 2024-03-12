Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Aditya Birla Capital rallies 6% on plans to merge Aditya Birla Finance

Analysts believe that the amalgamation scheme would offer key positives to Aditya Birla Capital, which includes simplified operations and elimination of Holdco discount.

Following the sharp run-up, returns are expected to plateau.
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital rallied 6 per cent to Rs 190.65 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after the company announced amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with itself, subject to regulatory approvals.

At 01:06 pm; the stock was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 183.70, as compared to 0.25 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold. A combined nearly 24 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 199.40 on July 3, 2023.

Aditya

Also Read

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Products merger to be effective from January 1

Sebi probing smallcaps a warning bell for microcaps; time to exit: Analysts

614 stocks freeze in lower circuit amid SmallCap rout; Tata Invest sinks 5%

IndiGo: Promoter stake sale a non-event; analysts see up to 15% upside

ITC slumps to 8-month low; slips 2% as BAT may sell partial stake this week

R K Swamy makes weak debut, lists at 13% discount to its issue price

Topics : Buzzing stocks Aditya Birla Capital stock market trading Market trends NBFC stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon