Home / Markets / News / Aerospace & defence stock up 86% so far in June; zooms 146% from May low

Aerospace & defence stock up 86% so far in June; zooms 146% from May low

Shares of Sika Interplant Systems (SIKA) hit a new high of ₹1,537.30, as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

The short-to-medium range surface-to-air missile Pechora being fired towards a target at an undisclosed test-firing range in India
SIKA is actively involved in four main areas, namely, engineering (design and development); manufacturing, assembly and testing; projects and systems integration; and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

Thus far in June, the stock price of this aerospace & defence (A&D) company has soared 87 per cent. It has more than doubled or zoomed 146 per cent from its previous month low of ₹626.10 touched on May 7, 2025. It has skyrocketed 195 per cent from its May month low of ₹520.30 on the BSE. 
 
Thus far in June, the stock price of this aerospace & defence (A&D) company has soared 87 per cent. It has more than doubled or zoomed 146 per cent from its previous month low of ₹626.10 touched on May 7, 2025. It has skyrocketed 195 per cent from its May month low of ₹520.30 on the BSE.
 
