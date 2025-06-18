Aerospace & defence stock up 86% so far in June; zooms 146% from May low

Share price of SIKA Interplant Systems today: (SIKA) hit a new high of ₹1,537.30, as the scrip surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. Shares of Sika Interplant Systems (SIKA) hit a new high of ₹1,537.30, as the scrip surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

Thus far in June, the stock price of this aerospace & defence (A&D) company has soared 87 per cent. It has more than doubled or zoomed 146 per cent from its previous month low of ₹626.10 touched on May 7, 2025. It has skyrocketed 195 per cent from its May month low of ₹520.30 on the BSE.

