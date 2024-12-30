Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 11:47 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Aether Ind shares gain 3% after 15 MW solar power project commissioned

Aether Ind shares gain 3% after 15 MW solar power project commissioned

Aether Industries is an Indian chemical manufacturing company that specialises in producing specialty chemicals and advanced materials for industries

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aether Industries shares gained 2.7 per cent in Monday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 894.25 per share. The stock advanced after the company's 15 MW Solar Power Project awarded by KPIG Energia was fully commissioned.
 
Around 11:35 AM, Aether Industries share price was up 1.9 per cent at Rs 886.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 78,926.83. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 11,751.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 1,066.3 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 775 per share.
 
 
"We are pleased to inform you that the entire 15 MW Solar Power Project (AutoTracker Modules) under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment, awarded to M/s. KPIG Energia Private Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of M/s. KPI Green Energy Limited), has been fully commissioned as of December 30, 2024. The project is now operational and powering our manufacturing facilities," the filing read. 
 
The project is expected to deliver annual energy cost savings exceeding Rs 150 million and contribute substantially to reducing our carbon footprint. By transitioning to renewable energy sources, the company reaffirms its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.
 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Aerpace Industries shares hits 5% upper circuit on winning Rs 97-cr order

NHAI, Road Construction

Ashoka Buildcon rallies 6% on strong order book; zooms 124% in CY24

equity trading volumes, share market

Kothari Products shares climb 7% after board recommends 1:1 bonus issue

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rises 4% on plans to sell off Rs 355-cr loans

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's why Gujarat Fluorochemicals share slipped 5% in trade on December 30

Aether Industries is an Indian chemical manufacturing company that specialises in producing specialty chemicals and advanced materials for industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, automotive, electronics, and paints. The company focuses on innovation and research, developing eco-friendly and sustainable chemical processes to reduce environmental impact. 
 
Known for its expertise in green chemistry, Aether Industries manufactures products like pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemicals, and advanced materials used in batteries and semiconductors. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a customer-centric approach, Aether serves both domestic and international markets, ensuring high-quality solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients.
 
In the past one year, Aether Industries shares have lost 1.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9 per cent. 

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts higher at 78,850; Financials, Health, Pharma lead gains

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Cigniti Technologies slips 8% after board approves merger with Coforge

Adani

Adani Enterprises jumps 4% in trade; here's why stock is in demand

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric founder

Ola Electric stock plummets 5% as CTO, CMO resign citing personal reasons

pharma

Senores Pharma IPO listing jackpot: Shares debut at bumper 52% premium

Topics : Buzzing stocks MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon