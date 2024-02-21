AIF commitments top Rs 10 trn for first time amid rising demand from HNIs

The investment commitments received by Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have crossed Rs 10 trillion for the first time, amid rising demand from rich investors aiming to generate higher returns than conventional investment vehicles.

As of December 2023, the investment commitments stood at Rs 10.84 trillion, up 13.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and over 40 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

As per data provided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), AIFs have raised around Rs 4.3 trillion, of which Rs 3.1 trillion has been in the Category II AIFs—funds that dabble in both debt and equity.

AIFs are pooled investment products for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) with a minimum ticket size of Rs 1 crore.

Following the change in taxation of debt mutual funds and market-linked debentures in the Budget 2023, AIFs that invest in private credit have gained significant traction.

The AIF industry has also undergone a slew of regulatory changes in the last year—with dematerialisation for funds above the threshold, revamp in the fee structure, benchmarking, valuation norms, among others.

However, experts are of the opinion that with the recent restriction imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on investments from banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) may slow down the pace of inflows in AIFs.

The RBI had directed banks and NBFCs to either liquidate or make provisions for their investments in AIFs with debtor links—for funds which had such companies in their portfolio to which they had already lent. The decision was taken to prevent evergreening of loans.







Surging Commitments (Rs Trn) Dec-19 3.47 Dec-20 4.41 Dec-21 6.09 Dec-22 7.51 Dec-23 10.84 The market regulator Sebi also proposed a slew of changes aimed at the AIF industry, which includes allowing pledges in the infrastructure assets and ‘exclusion’ for certain investors by managers if it will lead to circumvention of regulation.

AIFs on the rise (Rs Trn) Commitments Fund Raised Investments made Category I 0.73 0.39 0.43 Category II 8.83 3.08 2.68 Category II 1.28 0.82 0.88 Total 10.84 4.29 3.99

Source: Sebi, as of December 2023