Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AIF commitments top Rs 10 trn for first time amid rising demand from HNIs

AIFs are pooled investment products for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) with a minimum ticket size of Rs 1 crore

SIP, investment, mutual fund

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The investment commitments received by Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have crossed Rs 10 trillion for the first time, amid rising demand from rich investors aiming to generate higher returns than conventional investment vehicles.

As of December 2023, the investment commitments stood at Rs 10.84 trillion, up 13.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and over 40 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per data provided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), AIFs have raised around Rs 4.3 trillion, of which Rs 3.1 trillion has been in the Category II AIFs—funds that dabble in both debt and equity.

AIFs are pooled investment products for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) with a minimum ticket size of Rs 1 crore.

Following the change in taxation of debt mutual funds and market-linked debentures in the Budget 2023, AIFs that invest in private credit have gained significant traction.

The AIF industry has also undergone a slew of regulatory changes in the last year—with dematerialisation for funds above the threshold, revamp in the fee structure, benchmarking, valuation norms, among others.

However, experts are of the opinion that with the recent restriction imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on investments from banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) may slow down the pace of inflows in AIFs.

The RBI had directed banks and NBFCs to either liquidate or make provisions for their investments in AIFs with debtor links—for funds which had such companies in their portfolio to which they had already lent. The decision was taken to prevent evergreening of loans.

The market regulator Sebi also proposed a slew of changes aimed at the AIF industry, which includes allowing pledges in the infrastructure assets and ‘exclusion’ for certain investors by managers if it will lead to circumvention of regulation.


Surging Commitments (Rs Trn)
Dec-19 3.47
Dec-20 4.41
Dec-21 6.09
Dec-22 7.51
Dec-23 10.84

AIFs on the rise (Rs Trn)
  Commitments Fund Raised Investments made
Category I 0.73 0.39 0.43
Category II 8.83 3.08 2.68
Category II 1.28 0.82 0.88
Total 10.84 4.29 3.99


Source: Sebi, as of December 2023

Also Read

Chart view: Which stocks did HNIs buy and sell the most in Dec quarter?

Goa top hot spot for vacation homes, 71% HNIs want to buy property this yr

Many Indian HNIs being asked by foreign banks to shut accounts: Report

Individual investors' share in AIF commitments at 40%, shows data

Piramal Enterprises to adjust Rs 3,164 cr exposure to AIF in its financials

NTPC, Power Grid sink 3% on profit taking after rallying up to 21% in 1 mth

Medplus slips 2% after board defers expansion plan of diagnostics division

Sterlite Tech soars 9% on entering into strategic partnership with Lumos

HDFC Bank, ITC: 5 Nifty stocks trading far away from their 52-week highs

Will IT sector be the dark horse of 2024 on rate cuts? What analysts say

Topics : AIF industry high networth individuals Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon