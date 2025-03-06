Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Alternative investment funds (AIFs), a niche investment vehicle catering to the affluent class, reached a total investment commitment of over ₹13 trillion till December 2024, marking a 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase, according to data provided by the(Sebi).

The surge in commitments is attributed to the growing wealth of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and their inclination towards diversification in a volatile market environment. AIFs raised ₹5.27 trillion, with total investments exceeding ₹5 trillion as of December. On a year-on-year basis, commitments and investments have surged by over 27 percent.

AIFs are concentrated within institutional