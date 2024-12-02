AIFs seek tax pass-through to compete with emerging 'new asset class'

Worried about competition from the “new asset class,” the alternative investment fund (AIF) industry plans to request the finance ministry for a pass-through status or parity in taxation.
At present, category-III AIFs—funds that invest in listed and unlisted companies, derivatives, and structured products—must pay tax at the fund level, leading to effective rates as high as 39 per cent for those in the high-income bracket.
On the other hand, mutual fund investments are taxed in the hands of the investor, giving them a competitive advantage.
The AIF industry is concerned that if the soon-to-be-launched “new asset class” receives mutual fund-like tax treatment, it will create an uneven playing field for the Rs 5-trillion industry.
Industry players said they have held internal discussions and will soon make representations to both the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the finance ministry, seeking a more level-playing field. These suggestions may be submitted before the next Union Budget, they added.
“Currently, AIFs pay 39 per cent tax on derivative transactions, and this is payable annually. If a new asset class gets the same treatment as a mutual fund—where the fund doesn’t pay tax, but the client pays on redemption—it will be a big disadvantage to the AIF industry and could lead to significant outflows,” said the head of equities alternatives business at a major AIF player.
“The mutual fund players do not have to pay tax on each churn or trade in the fund, which the AIFs must. Further, the mutual fund manager is not liable to pay dividend tax. In AIFs, there is tax on every transaction, such as short-term or long-term capital gains, and dividend,” said Nimesh Mehta, director and head of sales and products at ASK Investment Managers.
“Our request is to allow us the same flexibility as mutual funds as this disparity creates a big arbitrage and makes it detrimental for investors to choose AIFs. It should be a level-playing field,” he added.
Emailed queries sent to the industry association regarding the possible timeline for submissions remained unanswered.
Termed “Investment Strategies,” the product design for the new asset class mirrors some category-III AIFs but comes with a lower investment barrier of Rs 10 lakh, compared to Rs 1 crore for AIFs.
“The potential new asset class in mutual funds investing in derivatives will likely follow mutual fund taxation rules. This could attract investors by offering tax-efficient structures combined with derivatives exposure—a capability currently dominated by category-III AIFs,” said Punit Shah, partner at Dhruva Advisors.
Funds raised by AIFs have crossed Rs 5 trillion as of September, while category-III AIFs have invested over Rs 1.23 trillion. The category-III AIFs have seen over a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in investments and fund-raising.
Total commitments by AIFs have crossed Rs 12 trillion.
“As per Indian tax laws, category-III AIFs are taxed at the fund level and must discharge taxes annually as they earn income each year. Hence, the periodic tax payments by such funds negatively impact return on investments,” said Riaz Thingna, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.
Thingna added that if the new asset class is accorded a tax regime similar to that of equity-oriented mutual funds, then the tax for category-III AIFs may be relatively higher, putting them at a disadvantage.