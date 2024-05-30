Aimtron Electronics IPO opens today; check price bands, lot size, GMP

Aimtron Electronics initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Thursday, May 30, 2024. This is a book-built issue aiming to raise Rs 87.02 crores comprising entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh shares.

On May 29, the electronics system design and manufacturing firm secured Rs 24.73 crore from anchor investors, offering a total of 15,36,000 shares.

Here are the key details of Aimtron Electronics IPO

Aimtron Electronics IPO key dates

The IPO opens for subscription on May 30, 2024, and closes on June 3, 2024. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Aimtron Electronics IPO will be listed on NSE SME, with the tentative listing date set as Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Aimtron Electronics IPO price bands, lot size

The price band is set at Rs 153 to Rs 161 per share. The minimum application lot size stands at 800 shares, necessitating a minimum investment of Rs 128,800 for retail investors. High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) are required to invest in a minimum of 2 lots (1,600 shares), amounting to Rs 257,600.

Aimtron Electronics IPO GMP

According to IPO information platform Chittorgarh IPO, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Aimtron Electronics SME IPO is Rs 50. With a price band of Rs 161, the estimated listing price for the IPO is Rs 211, projecting an expected listing gain of 31.06 percent per share.

Aimtron Electronics IPO financials

Aimtron Electronics witnessed a significant revenue increase of 176 percent to Rs 72 crore in FY23 from Rs 26 crore in FY22. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 8.6 crore in FY23, compared to a loss of Rs 1.8 crore in FY22.

Aimtron Electronics IPO share allotment

The company has allocated not more than 50 percent of the shares offered of the net Issue for QIB (qualified institutional buyers) investors. Not less than 35 percent of the net Issue is reserved for retail buyers, and not less than 15 percent is earmarked for NII (Non-institutional investors).

Aimtron Electronics IPO objectives

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised by Aimtron Electronics to repay outstanding borrowings, fund capital expenditure towards the installation of additional plant and machinery, meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Aimtron Electronics IPO lead book runners

Hem Securities is the book running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Hem Finlease has been appointed as the market maker for Aimtron Electronics IPO.

About Aimtron Electronics

Established in April 2011, Aimtron Electricals specialises in providing products and solutions for electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services, with a focus on high-value precision engineering products.

The company offers PCB design, assembly, and complete electronic system manufacturing for domestic and global manufacturers across various regions including India, the USA, Hong Kong, the UK, Spain, and Mexico.