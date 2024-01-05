Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Albula Investment Fund sells Swan Energy's shares worth Rs 157 crore

Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF), Samco MF, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, and Resonance Opportunities Fund, among others were the buyers of shares

Shares

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Albula Investment Fund on Friday sold shares of Swan Energy for Rs 157 crore through an open market transaction.
Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF), Samco MF, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, and Resonance Opportunities Fund, among others were the buyers of shares.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Albula Investment Fund offloaded 30.24 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.14 per cent stake in Swan Energy.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 519.90 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 157.22 crore.
Shares of Swan Energy rallied 7.48 per cent to close at Rs 563.60 per piece on the NSE.
Swan Energy on Thursday said it has formally taken over management control of Reliance Naval & Engineering. The company had emerged as the winning bidder under an insolvency resolution process.
The acquisition of Reliance Naval marks the company's entry into the shipbuilding, ship repairing, and heavy fabrication industry.
Swan Group has presence in textiles, real estate, oil and gas and petrochemicals and shipbuilding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Societe Generale buys Bandhan Bank shares for Rs 382 cr at Rs 218.60 apiece

NCLT directs Swan Energy to make upfront payment for Reliance Naval

Swan Energy takes management control of Reliance Naval & Engineering

BNP Paribas upbeat on India bonds after JPMorgan inclusion, sees 10-yr high

BNP Paribas Arbitrage buys Bandhan Bank shares for Rs 187 cr

Strong order book, upgrades help HAL fly past the Rs 2 trillion mcap mark

Sundaram Mutual Fund prioritises equity, gold in multi-asset offering

UAE market cap soars as top 16 national companies hit AED 2.7 trillion

Mid, smallcap indices post best first five-day gains in three years

Institutional investors need to disclose about short sale of shares: Sebi

Topics : Swan Energy BNP Paribas Societe Generale Samco Reliance Naval National Stock Exchange of India NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon