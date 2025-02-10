Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Alkem Labs, Ipca, Divi's: Three reasons why pharma stocks are falling today

Alkem Labs, Ipca, Divi's: Three reasons why pharma stocks are falling today

Stocks such as Natco, Dr. Reddy's, Cipla, Mankind, Torrent, Sun Pharma, Abbott, and Glenmark slipped in the range of 1-2 per cent

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Photo: Pexels

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nifty Pharma index was under pressure on Monday, February 10, 2025, as it slipped as much as 2 per cent to hit an intraday low of 21,634.75 levels.
 
According to analysts, several factors have contributed to the drop in the Nifty Pharma index, including fears surrounding Trump’s tariffs, desperate selling due to margin calls, and the stretched valuation of certain stocks.
 
Of 20 stocks in the Nifty Pharma index, 19 were trading in the negative territory at the time of publishing this report. Among the hardest hit, Alkem Labs shares saw a decline of 7 per cent, while Ipca and Laurus Labs dropped by over 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. Other stocks like Granules fell by 3 per cent, Divi Labs 3 per cent, and Aurobindo Pharma 2.5 per cent. Biocon, Zydus Life, Ajanta Pharma, Lupin, and Gland Pharma also saw a drop in the range of 2-2.5 per cent.
 
 
Meanwhile, stocks such as Natco, Dr. Reddy's, Cipla, Mankind, Torrent, Sun Pharma, Abbott, and Glenmark slipped in the range of 1-2 per cent.
 
JB Chemicals and Pharma was an exception, seeing a slight gain of 0.4 per cent despite the weak market conditions.

Also Read

Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries shares tank 14% on heavy volumes; here's why

Ola

Ola Electric slips 3%, nears record low on wider Q3 loss, lower deliveries

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Ircon International up 2% on bagging Rs 194 cr-order from Central Railway

steel, steel exports

Trump's steel tariff threat hammers related stocks; Nifty Metal falls 3%

BHEL

BHEL share price rises over 3% on multiple orders; check details here

 
Here are the top three reasons behind the fall in the Nifty Pharma index:
 
Trump tariff fears
 
Analysts believe that the uncertainty surrounding Trump policies is pressuring pharma companies. If Trump imposed tariffs, analysts believe, some Indian pharma companies could be severely affected, especially with rising raw material costs, particularly Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). This would lead to higher production costs, reduced margins, and a loss of competitiveness in exports.
 
Chokkalingam G, founder & head of research at Equinomic Research, said that the decline in the Nifty Pharma index was driven by fears of possible protectionist policies from Trump that could negatively impact Indian pharma exports.
 
Stretched valuations
 
Chokkalingam also highlighted that the stretched valuations of certain stocks, combined with a major reduction in overall market capitalisation in recent months, have added pressure to pharma stocks. This has resulted in tighter liquidity, leading to selling pressure even on reasonably valued pharma stocks.
 
Margin calls leading to desperate selling
 
Independent analyst Ambareesh Baliga pointed out that many investors are also selling their holdings desperately due to margin calls. 
 
A margin call occurs when the value of an investor's holdings falls below the minimum required by their broker. In response, investors are forced to sell assets in order to meet the margin requirements. This forced liquidation to prevent further losses, analysts believe, has contributed to the broader downturn in the Nifty Pharma index.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Market LIVE: Sensex 550 pts lower at 77,300; Nifty Metal falls 3%; SMIDs, Pharma, Health drag 2%

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market Crash: Why are Sensex, Nifty falling today? Levels to watch

IPO

Solarium Green Energy IPO Day 3; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

stock market, Indian stock market

Indian stock market braces for over $4 billion of expiring IPO lockups

ipo market listing share market

Ajax Engineering IPO opens today; GMP up 8%; should you park your money?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Pharma sector Pharma stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock market Nifty Pharma Ipca Labs Alkem Labs Divis Labs Dr Reddys Torrent Pharma Aurobindo Pharma Sun Pharma Mankind Pharma JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Cipla Abbott India Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Biocon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 OutNZ vs SA LIVE SCOREBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon