Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Solarium Green Energy IPO Day 3; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

Solarium Green Energy IPO Day 3; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

The Solarium Green Energy IPO consists of a fresh issue of 54,99,600 equity shares, and is available at a price band of Rs 181-190 per share, with a minimum lot size of 600 equity shares

IPO

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Solarium Green Energy IPO Day 3:The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarium Green Energy, which opened for public subscription on Thursday, February 6, 2025, is set to close today, Monday, February 10, 2025. Available at a price band of Rs 181-190 per share, with a minimum lot size of 600 equity shares, the Rs 105 crore SME offering has witnessed decent investor demand, being oversubscribed 1.52 times as of 10:26 AM on Monday.
 
The public offering of Solarium Green Energy consists of a fresh issue of 54,99,600 equity shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of Rs 1,14,600 for one lot (600 shares), while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) must bid for at least two lots (1,200 shares), amounting to Rs 2,29,200.
 
 
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Solarium Green Energy were trading flat in the grey markets on Monday, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
The basis of allotment of Solarium Green Energy shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The successful allottees will likely receive the shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, February 12, 2025.  READ: Ajax Engineering Limited IPO, Day 1
 
Solarium Green Energy is slated to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Hexaware Technologies, 11 more to keep investors busy next wk

IPO

Ken Enterprises IPO ends today; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

ipo market listing share market

Chamunda Electricals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

ipo market listing share market

Solarium Green IPO off to decent start; subscription rises 24%, GMP up 8%

IPO

Chamunda Electricals IPO Day 2; check subscription data, GMP, other details

 
Link Intime India serves as the registrar for Solarium Green Energy, while Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager.
 
Solarium Green Energy has already raised Rs 29.85 crore from anchor investors in a bidding process completed on February 5, 2025. In its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company said that it intends to use the IPO proceeds to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.
 
Founded in 2015, Solarium Green Energy provides solar solutions to its clients. The company offers comprehensive services, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance for solar projects across various sectors. Solarium Green Energy operates through turnkey EPC contracts, handling everything from site assessment to warranties. Additionally, it supplies solar products like PV modules, inverters, and meters.
 

More From This Section

stock market, Indian stock market

Indian stock market braces for over $4 billion of expiring IPO lockups

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Market LIVE: Sensex 550 pts lower at 77,300; Nifty Metal falls 3%; SMIDs, Pharma, Health drag 2%

Ola

Ola Electric slips 3%, nears record low on wider Q3 loss, lower deliveries

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Ircon International up 2% on bagging Rs 194 cr-order from Central Railway

steel, steel exports

Trump's steel tariff threat hammers related stocks; Nifty Metal falls 3%

Topics : SME IPOs BSE SME SME IPO IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Delhi Election Winner ListNZ vs SA LIVE SCOREBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon