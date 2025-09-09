Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amanta Healthcare post tepid debut; shares list at 7% premium on bourses

Amanta Healthcare post tepid debut; shares list at 7% premium on bourses

Amanta Healthcare IPO listing: Amanta Healthcare shares listed at ₹135 on the NSE and ₹134.90 on the BSE, compared to the issue price of ₹126

Amanta Healthcare share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amanta Healthcare IPO listing, Amanta Healthcare share price:  Shares of sterile liquid products maker Amanta Healthcare made a lacklustre debut on the bourses on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).   Amanta Healthcare shares listed at ₹135 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹9 or 7.14 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹126. On the BSE, the shares debuted at ₹134.90, marking a gain of ₹8.90 or 7.06 per cent.
 
Amanta Healthcare IPO listing was largely in line with grey market expectations. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare were trading at ₹135 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9, or 7.14 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
 
 
Amanta Healthcare IPo details
The public offering comprised a completely fresh issue of 10 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹126 crore. Shares were offered in a price band of ₹120–126 per share, with a lot size of 119 shares. The IPO remained open for subscription from September 1 to September 3, 2025.
 
Amanta Healthcare received a robust response from investors as the issue was oversubscribed by 82.61 times. The highest demand for the public offering came from the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their allotted portion by 209.42 times. Retail investors followed with a subscription of 54.98 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 35.86 times, according to data from the NSE.

The basis of allotment of the company's shares was finalised on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The company sett the issue price at ₹126 per share, the upper end of the price band.
 
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the proceeds from the IPO will be primarily used for civil construction work and the purchase of equipment, plant, and machinery. These investments will support the establishment of a new SteriPort manufacturing line and the expansion of Small Volume Parenterals (SVP) operations at the company’s facility in Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. The remaining funds, the company said, will be allocated toward general corporate purposes.
 
For this public issue, MUFG Intime India served as the registrar, while Beeline Capital Advisors acted as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
About Amanta Healthcare
Amanta Healthcare Limited, established in 1994 and headquartered near Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is a pharmaceutical company specializing in sterile liquid parenteral products. The company utilises its technologies such as Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) to manufacture a diverse range of products. These include intravenous (IV) fluids, diluents, ophthalmic solutions, respiratory care products, irrigation solutions, first-aid items, and eye lubricants. Amanta operates across three core business segments: domestic branded generics, international branded generics, and product partnering with leading pharmaceutical players.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

