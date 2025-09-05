Friday, September 05, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Goel Construction IPO booked 116x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Goel Construction IPO booked 116x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Once the allotment of Goel Construction IPO is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Goel Construction IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of the initial public offering (IPO) of construction and infrastructure company Goel Construction is likely to be finalised today, September 5, 2025. The ₹100.15 crore SME offering was available with a price band of ₹250–263, and a lot size of 400 shares from September 2 to September 4, 2025.
 
The public issue received an overwhelming response from the investors, with the issue getting oversubscribed by a whopping 115.77 times, riding on the back of the institutional investors. Notably, the offering saw the highest demand among non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their respective categories by 165.88 and 124.20 times, respectively, according to BSE data. Retail investors, on the other hand, oversubscribed their category by 88.55 times.

Here’s how to check Goel Construction IPO allotment status – direct links

The shares of Goel Construction are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
Check Goel Construction IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Goel Construction IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

  ALSO READ | Dev Accelerator sets IPO price band at ₹56-61; check key dates, lot size

 

Goel Construction IPO grey market premium (GMP), likely listing

The unlisted shares of Goel Construction continued to command a solid premium in the grey market on Friday.
 
Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Goel Construction shares were seen trading at around ₹311 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹48 or 18.25 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
 
Shares of Goel Construction are set to debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Current GMP trends suggest a strong market debut for the Goel Construction IPO. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Goel Construction

Goel Construction is a construction and infrastructure company. The company specialises in building industrial plants and infrastructure projects. Their expertise lies in cement, power, dairy, and other industrial plants. The company operates across various states in India, including Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and more. They are well-established in the construction sector, with operations spanning multiple key regions in India.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

