Sensex (-0.04%)
66871.98 -29.93
Nifty (0.03%)
20102.45 + 5.85
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
42800.15 + 181.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6509.60 + 16.55
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44423.60 -142.85
Heatmap

Analysts suggest hedging India equity portfolio before state poll results

India's blue-chip Nifty 50 index, hovering near record highs, has rallied 5% in November and is up 11% this year. It was at 20,044.6 at 12:40 p.m. IST

Equity market

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's equity markets may see increased volatility after the results of crucial state elections this weekend, prompting analysts to recommend investors hedge their portfolios using options.
Results for elections to five state assemblies will be declared on Sunday. Exit polls conducted by private agencies are due after polling on Thursday evening. India's general elections will follow early next year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India's blue-chip Nifty 50 index, hovering near record highs, has rallied 5% in November and is up 11% this year. It was at 20,044.6 at 12:40 p.m. IST.
Nuvama Wealth and Investment late Wednesday recommended long-only investors should buy a 20,000 strike put option on the Nifty 50 expiring on Dec. 28. The option currently costs 160 rupees.
A put option allows an investor to sell the underlying asset at a particular price, in this scenario, at 20,000.
HDFC Securities' head of retail research Deepak Jasani recommends out-of-the-money protective puts on a portion of the portfolio, with strike price set at 200 to 300 points below the current Nifty 50 level.
By buying the put option, the investor is protected against any fall on the Nifty 50 below the strike price plus the cost of the option.
Societe Generale on Wednesday downgraded Indian equities to "neutral" from "overweight", citing the upcoming general elections among the reasons.
"Political events have been known to be notorious to change the mood in the market," Sagar Doshi, head of technical research at Nuvama, said in the note, pointing out that a Nifty 50 rally of more than 1,000 points without a 1% correction has "brought a sense of complacency."
A possible fall of 2% to 4% on the Nifty 50 was likely on Monday, if India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lost elections in both the key states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, HDFC's Jasani said.
Nuvama's Doshi noted a divergence between Nifty 50, which was just 200 points away from all time highs, and stocks that were making new 52-week highs.
Plus, retail positioning in index futures had peaked recently.
All these factors call for "a prudent approach" to the state election results by hedging positions, Doshi added.
 
 

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Market-cap of this Tata Group stock nears Rs 1 trillion; surges 24% in Nov

IREDA extends rally in weak market; stock zooms 115% against issue price

Fedbank Financial makes weak debut; lists at 2% discount to issue price

Gandhar Oil Refinery makes robust debut; stock zooms 104% over issue price

Tata Tech lists at 140% premium; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian equity markets Indian equities Assembly elections

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon