Anant Raj share price plunges 9% after Q3FY25 performance; details here

Anant Raj share price plunges 9% after Q3FY25 performance; details here

Anant Raj share price slumped 8.94 per cent at Rs 580.55 a piece on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade despite the company reporting a 55 per cent increase in net profit for Q3FY25

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Anant Raj share price slumped 8.94 per cent at Rs 580.55 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade despite the company reporting a 55 per cent increase in net profit for the October-December 2024-25 quarter (Q3FY25).
 
The real estate and data center infrastructure firm reported a 36.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue in Q3FY25, reaching Rs 534 crore compared to Rs 392 crore in the same period last year.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 47.1 per cent to Rs 133.1 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded by nearly 200 basis points to 24.9 per cent, up from 23.1 per cent a year ago.
 
 
Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 110 crore, marking a 55 per cent growth over the previous year. Meanwhile, the company’s total expenses grew by 31 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY25 to Rs 412 crore as against Rs 314 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
On the equities front, Anant Raj share price has risen 11 per cent in the last six months, while jumping 79 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6.7 per cent in the last one year. 

Anant Raj has a total market capitalisation of Rs 19,928.81 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 102.26 and at an earning per share of Rs 5.70, according to BSE. 
 
At 11:33 AM, the stock price of the company was down 8.58 per cent at Rs 582.90  a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.72 per cent to 76,948.88 level.
 
Anant Raj, a leading real estate development company in India, specialises in building residential, commercial, and IT infrastructure.Founded in 1969 and headquartered in New Delhi, the company has a diverse portfolio that includes residential townships, group housing, and affordable housing projects, along with commercial developments such as office complexes and shopping malls.  Additionally, it focuses on IT parks, data centers, hospitality ventures, and serviced apartments designed to meet modern urban needs.
   

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

