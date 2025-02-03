Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / G R Infra slips 6% after posting Q3 nos; here's what's worrying investors

G R Infra slips 6% after posting Q3 nos; here's what's worrying investors

The company's total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,694.5 crore, down 20.6 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to Rs 2,134 crore.

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Sirali Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

G R Infraprojects shares declined 6 per cent on Monday, logging an intraday low at Rs 1,200 per share on BSE. Around 11:28 AM, Aarti Industries' share price was down 4.52 per cent at Rs 1 219 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.65 per cent at 77,005.51. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 11,792.64 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,859.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 1,168.7 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company posted its Q3FY25 results. 
 
 
On Saturday, after market hours, G R Infraprojects posted an 8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit of Rs 262.59 crore as compared to Rs 242.87 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
However, the company’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,694.5 crore, down 20.6 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to Rs 2,134 crore.
 
As per the filing, the company's order book as on December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 16,886.9 crore. Recently, the company bagged an EPC tender for gauge conversion of 38.9 kms track from Kosamba to Umarpada at Kosamba Umarpada section in Vadodara division of Western Railways. The order was worth Rs 262.28 crore and timeline for completion of the order was 24 months.  

Also Read

market stocks us market share market bullish

G R Infraprojects shares jump 9% after order win from Western Railway

share market stock market trading

G R Infra rises 3% on emerging L1 bidder for BSNL's Bharat Net project

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

GR Infraprojects share price falls over 4% on weak September quarter show

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

GR Infraprojects gains 5% on bagging order worth Rs 1,886 cr from MSRDC

Nagpur metro

GR Infraprojects shares soar 6% on bagging 'LoA' for Nagpur Metro Project

 
GR Infraprojects is an Indian infrastructure company established in 1995, specialising in the development of roads, highways, and other civil engineering projects. The company offers end-to-end services, including design, construction, and maintenance. 
 
It is primarily focused on the construction of roads, highways, bridges, flyovers, and railway infrastructure, with a significant presence in the development of both national and state highways. GR Infraprojects has also ventured into projects related to airport runways and other large-scale infrastructure works. Known for its expertise and timely delivery of projects, the company has grown to become a prominent player in India’s infrastructure sector.
 
In the past one year, G R Infraprojects shares have lost 3 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8 per cent. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,000; FMCG, Metal, Financials, Oil drag, SMIDs down 1%

eVitaara, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki rallies 12% in 3 days in weak market on healthy outlook

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Bond market overlooks Budget, eyes rate cuts to offset higher borrowings

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Anant Raj share price plunges 9% after Q3FY25 performance; details here

IOC, oil company, Indian Oil Corporation

BPCL, IOC shares slide up to 7% on Budget disappointment, oil price rise

Topics : GR Infraprojects Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon