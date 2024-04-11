Are the stock markets prepared for a delay in interest rate cut?

A higher-than-expected consumer price inflation (CPI) inflation print for March in the US has dashed hopes of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) in June. Analysts now expect the US central bank to start cutting rates in September, provided inflation remains in check and oil prices remain supportive.

The markets, analysts believe, partially factored in this possibility. Leading equity markets across Asia lost ground on Thursday with Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and Singapore markets slipping up to 1 per cent. Indian markets were closed on Thursday . Experts believe that once they open for trade