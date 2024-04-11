Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Are the stock markets prepared for a delay in interest rate cut?

As regards rate cuts, analysts expect the global central banks, especially in Asia, to follow the Fed in rate cutting cycle

Interest rate
Web Exclusive Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A higher-than-expected consumer price inflation (CPI) inflation print for March in the US has dashed hopes of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) in June. Analysts now expect the US central bank to start cutting rates in September, provided inflation remains in check and oil prices remain supportive.

The markets, analysts believe, partially factored in this possibility. Leading equity markets across Asia lost ground on Thursday with Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and Singapore markets slipping up to 1 per cent. Indian markets were closed on Thursday. Experts believe that once they open for trade
Topics : US Fed interest rate US markets Market Outlook US Federal Reserve Asian markets Rabobank International Morgan Stanley US interest rates Indian stock markets corporate earnings S&P BSE Sensex global inflation CPI Inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon