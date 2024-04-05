RBI wants inflation elephant in the forest. Can pricier oil bring it back?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained status quo on rates for the seventh consecutive time on Friday, but remains watchful as regards the developing geopolitical situation that may trigger a further rise in crude oil prices, thereby impacting the inflation trajectory back home.
After witnessing sustained moderation, cost push pressures faced by firms, the RBI said, are showing upward bias. Geo-political tensions and volatility in financial markets, it said, also poses risks to the inflation outlook.
"Two years ago, around this time, when