Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

As Jio Fin awaits MF biz licence, this brokerage sees 24% upside in stock

On the bourses, shares of Jio Financial Services advanced 3.2 per cent to Rs 242 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade

Jio Financial Services Limited
Web Exclusive Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
As Jio Financial Services awaits licence for its mutual fund business from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi),  analysts at KRChoksey Institutional Research see 24 per cent upside in the company's stock price. 
 
On Thursday, January 4th, the brokerage firm initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 290, which is 23.6 per cent higher from the stock's Wednesday's closing market price of Rs 234.45 per share. 
 
"With the partnership with Blackrock for the asset management business, we expect Jio Financial Services' assets under management (AUM) to be around Rs

Also Read

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Starlink to get licence to offer satellite internet by next month

US doesn't have to fall into recession: BlackRock Inc's Rick Rieder

Bajaj Finance shares soar 5% as Q3 business update shows robust AUM growth

This Smallcap iron & steel maker has zoomed over 1700% in just 10 months

ONGC hits over 7-year high, up 3% on winning seven oil exploration areas

Nifty, Bank Nifty bounce back: Should you sell the rally? Check key levels

Brigade Enterprises soars 13% on healthy outlook; zooms 60% since November

Topics : Buzzing stocks Jio Financial Services Markets BlackRock Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon