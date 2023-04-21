Indian companies are turning more to junk bonds to meet funding needs

Legendary financier J P Morgan used high-yield debt to help consolidate the US steel industry in 1901. The tycoon facilitated finance for building the Panama Canal, helped form General Electric (GE) and arranged capital for the US treasury when it was running out of money in 1895. He is credited as one of the first to understand the potential for corporate use of high-interest debt.
Corporate bonds rated below the lowest investment grade ‘BBB’ are called junk bonds. They allow companies to raise capital, even for risky ventures, though investors demand high interest rates as compensation given the higher chance of default.
Indian companies using such securities have mopped up more capital in 2022-23 than at any point in the last eight years. Indian companies raised Rs 16,703 crore by issuing junk bonds, in 2022-23, shows regulatory data as of February 2023. The amount is 45 per cent higher than the annual average for the previ
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or