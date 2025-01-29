Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ascertis Credit closes Rs 1k cr short-term income fund, exceeding target

Ascertis Credit closes Rs 1k cr short-term income fund, exceeding target

The fund, part of Ascertis' new Income Fund Series, was launched in response to investor demand for a shorter-term investment vehicle with regular income distribution

Microfinance, mutual fund

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ascertis Credit, an Asia-focused private credit manager, announced the final close of its Ascertis Credit Select Short Term Income Fund – I (SSTIF Series Fund I), raising approximately Rs 1,000 crore, surpassing its initial target of Rs 750 crore, according to a company statement.
 
The fund, part of Ascertis' new Income Fund Series, was launched in response to investor demand for a shorter-term investment vehicle with regular income distribution. It aims to provide customised credit solutions to high-growth companies, focusing on capital preservation and stable returns.
 
“We are excited to leverage our expertise to provide our investors with unique opportunities that offer attractive, stable returns with regular cash coupons, addressing the investor demand for shorter-term, fixed income investment options. This fund is a natural extension of our Solution Capital approach, designed to offer customised credit solutions to established corporates, ensuring both growth and financial stability,” said Kanchan Jain, head, Ascertis Credit Group.
 
 
Ascertis Credit, formerly known as BPEA Credit, has previously raised over $1.1 billion across its Performing Credit Fund Series (Funds I, II, and III), which focus on longer-duration credit investments. The firm had earlier announced its plans to launch a fifth fund with a $750 million corpus, following the final close of Fund III in June 2022 at $600 million, one of the largest single-country performing credit funds in Asia.
 
Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Delhi and Mumbai, Ascertis Credit targets off-market private credit opportunities across India and Southeast Asia with a 34-member investment team.

More From This Section

sebi

Sebi cancels registration of 4 stock brokers including GACM Technologies

ixigo

ixigo shares gain 12% despite posting 49% decline in Q3 profit; here's why

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee rises to close at Rs 86.56/USD, supported by positive domestic mkts

bond markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex extends gain, adds 631pts, Nifty at 23,163; Smallcap shines

agriculture

Deepak Fertilisers soars 17% on heavy volumes; Q3 net jumps 4-fold

Topics : funds Short-term funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon