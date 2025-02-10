Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asia Index unveils BSE 1000, 4 new indices to track growth of emerging cos

Asia Index unveils BSE 1000, 4 new indices to track growth of emerging cos

These indices will serve as valuable tools for passive investment strategies, such as ETFs and index funds, as well as for benchmarking portfolio performance

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market BSE (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, on Monday unveiled five new indices as part of its broad market family, offering market participants an opportunity to tap into the growth potential of the country's next generation of emerging companies.

The indices -- BSE 1000, BSE Next 500, BSE 250 Microcap, BSE Next 250 Microcap and BSE 1000 Multicap Equal Size Weighted (25 per cent) -- are designed to capture the performance of a diverse range of companies, from large cap to micro cap, providing a comprehensive coverage of India's dynamic equity market, Asia Index said in a statement.

Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO of Asia Index, highlighted the significance of these indices, stating, "BSE 1000 represents over 93 per cent of India's overall market capitalisation and therefore will serve as a relevant benchmark for the overall stock market."  "The index is designed to serve as a comprehensive barometer of India's growing economy, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of our corporate sector, representing companies that are industry leaders and emerging businesses," he said.

 

On the launch of five indices, Singh said as market participation expands, liquidity improves, and investor confidence strengthens on the back of progressive and investor-oriented regulatory changes, the indices will offer an opportunity for market participants to follow the progress of India's stock market overall with a special lens on the emerging companies.

These indices will serve as valuable tools for passive investment strategies, such as ETFs and index funds, as well as for benchmarking portfolio performance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold prices hit $2900 mark in the international market on Monday on Donald Trump's tariff threats

Gold price today hit $2900, up 11% in 2025; will it continue to rise?

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex sheds 548 pts, Nifty at 23,382; Mid-smallcap indices fall 2%

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market Crash: Why are Sensex, Nifty falling today? Levels to watch

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This recently listed IPO tanked 35% in 2 days; down 50% from issue price

bond markets

Redington share price rises 4%, hits all-time high; check reasons here

Topics : BSE Market Capitalisation BSE Sensex Asia Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon