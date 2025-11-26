Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 08:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asian stocks rise on Wall St gains as weak US data boosts Fed rate-cut bets

Asian stocks rise on Wall St gains as weak US data boosts Fed rate-cut bets

US stocks reclaimed lost ground after a selloff earlier this month, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rising for a third consecutive day on Tuesday

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Japan's Nikkei stock index tacked on 1.8 per cent, while US stock futures edged up 0.2 per cent | REUTERS

Reuters SINGAPORE
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, chasing gains on Wall Street as weaker-than-expected economic data spurred expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its policy meeting next month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japan's Nikkei stock index tacked on 1.8 per cent, while US stock futures edged up 0.2 per cent.  US stocks reclaimed lost ground after a selloff earlier this month, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rising for a third consecutive day on Tuesday after data showed retail sales rose less than expected and consumer confidence weakened, firming up expectations that the Fed will ease policy soon. "There was a sea of green across major equity markets with futures pointing to a solid start to today's session in the local market," analysts from Westpac wrote in a research report.

 

"Sentiment received a boost amid increasing bets the US Fed would cut again in December, following the decline in US consumer confidence and soft retail trade numbers," the analysts said. Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 80.7 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point cut at the US central bank's next meeting on December 10, compared to even odds a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.0037 per cent and was last trading slightly higher than the US close of 4.002 per cent after briefly breaking below the 4 per cent threshold on Tuesday for the first time this month.

Oil prices steadied after sliding on Tuesday as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready to advance a US-backed peace plan, potentially paving the way for an unwinding of Western sanctions on Moscow's energy trade and adding more supply to the market.

Brent crude futures rose 0.3 per cent to $62.68, stabilising after falling to a five-week low on Tuesday, while European energy prices reached the lowest in a year-and-a-half.

OPEC+ is meeting on Sunday and is likely to leave output levels unchanged, three OPEC+ sources said. The European single currency was little changed on the day at $1.1564, having gained 0.3 per cent in the past month. The dollar rose 0.2 per cent against the yen to 156.33, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was unchanged at 99.833.

Also Read

Asian markets

Asian stocks edge higher as Fed rate-cut hopes fuel tech-led rebound

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares sink as US jobs fail to clear rate outlook, tech hammered

global stocks

Asian stocks edge lower as investors await key Nvidia earnings update

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian stocks fall to one-month lows as tech valuations worry investors

Asian markets

Asian shares mostly lower after US stocks stumble; Nikkei 225 down 0.3%

Sterling was last trading flat at $1.3166 after four days of gains ahead of the UK government's budget, due later on Wednesday. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves will likely announce new tax increases in an attempt to maintain the confidence of financial markets against an expected downgrade of Britain's economic prospects.

The New Zealand dollar surged 0.9 per cent to $0.5669 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.25 per cent and reined in its earlier dovish guidance.

Australian shares gained 0.7 per cent and the Australian dollar strengthened 0.2 per cent after consumer prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in October, reinforcing bets that the central bank's easing cycle could be over. Spot gold was trading up 0.2 per cent at $4,131.78 per ounce, while bitcoin rose 0.5 per cent to $87,438.53. [GOL/]

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock market live, November 26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian cues to lift D-St; GIFT Nifty up 110 pts; Nikkei, Kospi rise 2%

United Spirits, Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders share price

Nuvama upbeat on alco-bev space, bets on United Spirits and ABD; here's why

stock markets, trading

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Shriram Fin, Ashok Leyland among top stock picks

The Yokohama Smart City Project uses Smart Grid technology and solar panels to help cut energy consumption in homes and businesses by between 15% - 22%

Nuvama starts coverage on Premier Energies with 'Buy', sees J-curve growth

Stocks to Watch, Nov 26, 20265

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 26: Airtel, Nelco, Welspun Corp, Asian Paints

Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares Asian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon