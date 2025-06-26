Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ASK Automotive hits record high on JV with TD Holding; up 18% in 7 sessions

ASK Automotive hits record high on JV with TD Holding; up 18% in 7 sessions

ASK Automotive shares rose over 5 per cent after the board approved forming a joint venture with Germany's T.D. Holding GMBH

Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Shares of ASK Automotive rose over 5 per cent on Thursday after the board approved forming a joint venture with Germany's T.D. Holding GMBH to manufacture and market sunroof and helix cables. 
 
The auto components maker's stock rose as much as 5.14 per cent during the day to ₹526.6 per share, the biggest intraday gain since June 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.14 per cent higher at ₹516.6 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:15 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have gained for the seventh straight session, rising over 18 per cent in the process. The counter has risen 8.6 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.  ASK Automotive has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,193.26 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

ASK Automotive - TD Holding joint venture

ASK Automotive’s Board of Directors, at its meeting held on June 25, 2025, approved entering into a joint venture with T.D. Holding GMBH (TDH) to manufacture, market, and sell sunroof control cables and helix cables for passenger vehicles. 
 
The new Joint Venture will be incorporated following the execution of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA), the company said in the exchange filing on Wednesday. 

ASK Automotive will hold a 49 per cent stake in the JV and invest up to ₹2.45 crore in one or more tranches, including an initial infusion of ₹49 lakh at the time of incorporation. The remaining 51 per cent stake will be held by TDH, accordong to the statement.  

ASK Automotive Q4 results

The company's net profit rose 20.62 per cent to ₹57.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹47.76 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue increased 8.58 per cent to ₹849.67 crore, up from ₹782.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter.
 
ASK Automotive has been supplying safety systems and critical engineering solutions with in-house designing, developing and manufacturing capabilities. Their offerings are powertrain agnostic, catering to electric vehicle (EV) as well as internal combustion engine (ICE) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). 
 
The company operate nearly 15 manufacturing facilities across five states in India and is developing one new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan as well.
 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

