Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asston Pharmaceuticals disappoints with market debut, lists at 3% discount

Asston Pharmaceuticals disappoints with market debut, lists at 3% discount

Asston Pharmaceuticals shares listed at ₹119 per share, reflecting a discount of ₹4 or 3.25 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹123.

IPO listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO listing today: Shares of healthcare products supplier Asston Pharmaceuticals made a poor debut on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, July 16, following the completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The stock listed at ₹119 per share, reflecting a discount of ₹4 or 3.25 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹123.
 
The Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO fell short of grey market expectations. Prior to the debut, its unlisted shares were trading at around ₹149 in the grey market, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹26 or approximately 21.14 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO details

The Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 2.24 million equity shares aggregating to ₹27.56 crore. The public offering was available for subscription from Wednesday, July 9, to Friday, July 11, at a price band of ₹115-123 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares.
 
The public issue received overwhelming demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by 173.53 times by the end of the subscription period, as per BSE data. The basis of allotment for Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO shares was finalised on Monday, July 14. The company has fixed the issue price at ₹123 per share.
 
Asston Pharmaceuticals will utilise the proceeds from its public issue to fund capital expenditure requirements, specifically for acquiring machinery for its manufacturing unit. A portion of the funds will also be allocated towards meeting the company's incremental working capital needs. Additionally, the proceeds will be used for the repayment and/or prepayment, either in part or in full, of certain outstanding borrowings. The remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes.

About Asston Pharmaceuticals

Asston Pharmaceuticals specialises in exporting pharmaceuticals globally. The company offers a diverse range of products, including tablets, capsules, and syrups, across various therapeutic categories. Asston Pharmaceuticals is FDA-certified and complies with Quality Management System standards. The company's product portfolio includes medications for pain relief, infections, and vitamin deficiencies.
 

More From This Section

Premiumbull markets, markets

Bernstein expects markets to consolidate; sees Nifty at 26,500 by 2025-end

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Geojit Financial shares fall 6% on disappointing Q1 results; check details

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 100 pts; Coffee Day Ent surges 10%, Dixon Tech 4%, HDFC Life 1.5%

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank stock up 1% as board to mull bonus, special dividend on July 19

Dixon Technologies

Dixon rises 4% on camera module foray; brokerages decode stock strategy

Topics : IPO listing time IPO GMP SME IPO BSE SME Share price share market Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon