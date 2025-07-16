Geojit Financial shares fall 6% on disappointing Q1 results; check details

Geojit Financial Services share price today: Shares of investment services provider Geojit Financial Services fell around 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹77.31 on the NSE after the company posted its June quarter numbers for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26).
At 9:40 AM, Geojit Financial share price was trading at ₹77.66 per share, down 5.63 per cent compared to its previous day's close of ₹77.31 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was down 34.25 points or 0.14 per cent at 25,161.55. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹2,166.91 crore. The stock has plunged over 51 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹159.46 touched on September 17, 2024.
Geojit Financial Q1FY26 results
In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Geojit Financial reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹28.67 crore, down 37 per cent from ₹45.81 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income stood at ₹153.3 crore, down 15 per cent compared to ₹181.18 crore in Q1FY25. Its profit before tax (PBT) also fell 39 per cent to ₹36.64 crore in the reported quarter compared to ₹59.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.
On a sequential basis, the total income fell 14 per cent from ₹177.48 crore reported in the March 2025 quarter. Profit after tax declined 11 per cent from ₹32.21 crore in the previous quarter.
The company's operational income fell 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹153.15 crore compared to ₹181.07 crore in the year-ago period. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
About Geojit Financial Services
Geojit Financial Services is an investment services provider with a strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. As of June 30, 2025, the company's customer assets stood at ₹1.11 trillion, and it has 1.55 million clients. The company has a network of over 500 offices spread across India and the GCC. BNP Paribas, CJ George, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) are the promoters of the company. CJ George is the chairman and managing director at Geojit.
In the GCC region, the company has joint ventures and partnerships with Barjeel Geojit Financial Services in the UAE, BBK Geojit Business Consultancy and Information (KSCC) in Kuwait and QBG Geojit Securities LLC in Oman. The company also has a presence in Bahrain through a business partnership with the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait.