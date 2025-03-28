Friday, March 28, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ATC Energies IPO: Check share allotment status, GMP, listing date

ATC Energies IPO: Check share allotment status, GMP, listing date

The SME IPO, valued at ₹63.76 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4.32 million equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS with promoter Sandeep Gangabishan Bajoria divesting up to 1.08 million equity sh

IPO

SI Reporter
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The basis of allotment of shares for ATC Energies System is likely to be finalised today, Friday, March 28, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of ATC Energies opened for bidding on March 25, and closed on March 27, receiving a decent response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 1.61 times.
 
The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 2.49 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 1.38 times. However, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed to only 81 per cent of the reserved quota.
 
Following the allotment of shares, investors who have placed their bids for the ATC Energies IPO can check their share allocation status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar of the issue. Investors can also use the direct links below to check the ATC Energies IPO allotment status:
 
 
Check ATC Energies IPO allotment status on NSE:
https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Check ATC Energies IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:
https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
 
ATC Energies IPO details
The SME IPO, valued at ₹63.76 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4.32 million equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoter Sandeep Gangabishan Bajoria divesting up to 1.08 million equity shares. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹112 to ₹118, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.
 
ATC Energies System shares are scheduled to list on the NSE Emerge (NSE SME) platform tentatively on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). 
 
Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar of the issue, while Indorient Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
ATC Energies will not receive any proceeds received from the OFS. "The selling shareholder will be entitled to his portion of the proceeds from the Offer for Sale after deducting proportionate Offer related expenses and relevant taxes thereon,"ATC Energies said in its RHP.  
 
The company, however, proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for the repayment and/or pre-payment, in full, of the borrowing availed by the company to purchase its Noida factory, including land and building.
 
In addition, the company intends to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure requirements toward refurbishment, civil and upgradation works at its Noida factory, and the capital expenditure requirement for IT upgradation at its Noida factory, Vasai factory, and registered office. Among other purposes, the company aims to utilise the funds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, as per the RHP. 
 
ATC Energies IPO GMP
On Friday, the unlisted shares of ATC Energies were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4 or 3.39 per cent, over the upper price band of ₹118, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
 
About ATC Energies System
Incorporated in September 2020, ATC Energies System manufactures lithium and li-ion batteries for various industries and end users, such as banking, automobiles, etc. At its factories in Vasai, Thane, and Noida (NCR), the company uses advanced technology and quality testing infrastructure over a combined area of 3,160 square meters. For the first half of FY25, ending September 30, 2024, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹22.49 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹5.77 crore. In FY24, ATC Energies reported revenue from operations of ₹51.20 crore and PAT of ₹10.89 crore.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

