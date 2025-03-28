Friday, March 28, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who have bid for the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO can check their share allocation status on the official websites of the NSE, and Cameo Corporate Services

ipo allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Shri Ahimsa Naturals is expected to be finalised today, Friday, March 28, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Ahimsa Naturals, which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, March 26, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 62 times.
 
The highest demand for the SME offering came from the Non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by nearly 182.82 times. This is followed by retail investors at 35 times and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 21.23 times.
 
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors who have bid for the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO can check their share allocation status on the official websites of the NSE and Cameo Corporate Services, the registrar for the public issue. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status online:
 
Check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status on NSE:

Also Read

IPO

Spinaroo Commercial IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

equity trading volumes, share market

Markets Today: FIIs; Sebi proposal; Trump tariffs; Gold; Active, Rapid IPOs

stock market trading

Market Today: Trump auto tariffs; NSE rejig; Nifty expiry; FII; IPO listing

ipo market listing share market

Retaggio Industries IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

initial public offerings

Desco Infratech IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

 
Check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services:
 
Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO details
The SME offering, valued at around ₹73.81 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4.20 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters Nemi Chand Jain and Sumitra Jain offloading up to 1.99 million equity shares. Shri Ahimsa Naturals raised ₹20.88 crore from anchor investors on the bidding concluded on March 24, 2025.
 
The public issue remained open for subscription from Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to Thursday, March 26, 2025. Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO was available at a price band of ₹113-119 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.
 
Bigshare Services serves as the registrar, while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
Shri Ahimsa Naturals will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as it will be given to the promoters selling their shares. Shri Ahimsa Naturals, however, intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shri Ahimsa Healthcare Private Limited (SAHPL), for setting up a manufacturing facility at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company further proposes to use the IPO proceeds for general corporate purposes.  Read: Spinaroo Commercial IPO Details
 
Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate
The unlisted shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals are commanding a strong premium in the grey markets ahead of the opening of the public offering. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company's shares were quoted at around ₹141 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹22, or 18.49 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price.
 
Shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a favorable listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.
 
About Shri Ahimsa Naturals
Shri Ahimsa Naturals is a processor of crude caffeine and manufacturer of Green Coffee Bean Extracts and Caffeine Anhydrous Natural. Incorporated in 1990, the company's products are used in food, beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. The company exports its products to several countries, including the USA, Germany, and the UK. Its manufacturing unit in Jaipur, Rajasthan, complies with various international quality and safety standards.
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Broader indices rise; BSE jumps 10%, M&M slides 3%

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

FIIs, DIIs, Retail: Find out who holds most bullish, bearish bets in F&O

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Long Weekend ahead: Stock markets to stay closed on Mar 31 for Ramzan Id

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch, March 28: BSE, Infosys, UltraTech, BEL, Jindal Steel, BEML

Chris Wood, Chris, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

DLF, RIL, Zomato, MakeMyTrip: Chris Wood of Jefferies rejigs India exposure

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP initial public offerings IPOs SME IPO Fundraising via SME IPOs NSE SME platform share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOSRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon