Auto ancillary stocks attractive on dips as sector holds momentum: Analysts

Shares of auto component manufacturers have corrected up to 10 per cent month to date till April 8, after clocking a sharp rally in the previous fiscal of 2023-24 (FY24). The correction in the stocks, analysts said, is a good buying opportunity as the auto story remains strong from a long term lens due to rising disposable income and a possibility of an interest rate cut in the future adding to the comforts of buyers.

"The recent downturn in ancillary stocks has made the prices attractive. It's a good opportunity to buy at current levels as the overall sentiment in