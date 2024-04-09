Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Auto ancillary stocks attractive on dips as sector holds momentum: Analysts

Shares of auto component manufacturers have corrected up to 10 per cent month to date till April 8, after clocking a sharp rally in the previous fiscal of 2023-24 (FY24)

companies, automobile, industry, production, workers, manufacturing, jobs, employment, auto, cars, auto component makers, companies, economy, growth
Web Exclusive Premium

Shivam Tyagi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of auto component manufacturers have corrected up to 10 per cent month to date till April 8, after clocking a sharp rally in the previous fiscal of 2023-24 (FY24). The correction in the stocks, analysts said, is a good buying opportunity as the auto story remains strong from a long term lens due to rising disposable income and a possibility of an interest rate cut in the future adding to the comforts of buyers.

"The recent downturn in ancillary stocks has made the prices attractive. It's a good opportunity to buy at current levels as the overall sentiment in

Also Read

MRF Limited Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 351% YoY to Rs 586 crore

Bharat Forge Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 214 crore

Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge, says analysts

Growth worries may keep Bharat Forge under pressure; earning estimate cut

Balu Forge zooms 18%, nears record high on robust Sept quarter results

Metal shares rally up to 10%; Hindustan Copper, SAIL hit over 12-year highs

Nifty SmallCap up 16% in 1 month; key levels to watch on overbought stocks

Sensex hits 75K in pre-election rally; on track to hit 81,000, charts say

Hinduja Group firm gets Sebi nod for Reliance Wealth ownership change

This Madhuri Kela-owned stock has surged 59% in 12 days; up 729% in 1 year

Topics : Markets Sensex Nifty Markets Auto ancillaries Nifty Auto Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon