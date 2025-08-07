Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen slip up to 5%. Why shrimp stocks under pressure?

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen slip up to 5%. Why shrimp stocks under pressure?

Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen dropped 5% each after the US President Donald Trump doubled the tariff rate on imports from India to 50%.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods share price today

 
Shares of Avanti Feeds (₹631.80) and Apex Frozen Foods (₹217.15) were under pressure, falling 5 per cent each on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced imposing additional 25 per cent tariffs on India.
 
At 12:48 AM; Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods were trading 4 per cent lower, as compared to 0.53 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 

Why shrimp stocks are under pressure?

 
The US president Donald Trump on Wednesday announced an additional 25 per cent tariff rate on India for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil. The new duty, set to take effect in three weeks, will come on top of a separate 25 per cent tariff raising the total tariff burden on most Indian goods to 50 per cent. The tariff will be imposed in addition to separate 25 per cent duty taking effect from August 7, 2025.
 
 
"The 21-day window for the additional 25 per cent tariff to take effect leaves room for negotiation and an eventual deal with the US. But there is huge uncertainty surrounding the trade policy and to what extent both nations will be willing to make compromises. The market is unlikely to panic but weakness will continue in the near-term,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.
 
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India would not compromise on the interests of its farmers, fishermen or dairy farmers, even if it meant him "paying a heavy price". CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

Looking Ahead with Confidence - Avanti Feeds

 
As the aquaculture industry consolidates, Avanti is positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.  India’s aquaculture sector is at an inflection point. Backed by the Government’s Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the sector is poised to achieve 22 million MT of seafood production by FY26. With infrastructure expansion, inland fisheries support, and rising domestic seafood consumption, Avanti Feeds said it is well placed to ride this wave of opportunity.
 
“We are entering FY26 with cautious optimism. While macroeconomic uncertainties remain, especially on the trade front, we are equipped with a diversified portfolio, strong financials, worldclass infrastructure, and a deep-rooted culture of excellence,” the company said in its FY25 annual report.
 
The government has responded to this disruption with renewed emphasis on market diversification, exploring opportunities in East Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. As India’s aquaculture sector enters a new phase of resilience and reform, efforts are underway to improve disease control, promote sustainable aquaculture practices, adopt digital technologies, and expand into value-added product lines. These transformations are expected to shape the sector’s trajectory in the years ahead, sustaining its vital role in the economy, the company said.
 
With favorable domestic policy shifts, increased budgetary support, and growing consumption of seafood and pet food, Avanti is well-positioned for sustainable growth. Long-term global demand for high-protein, responsibly farmed seafood remains strong, and India's competitive edge in aquaculture will continue to support expansion, the company said.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Aquaculture Avanti Feeds Industry Report Apex Frozen Foods stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

