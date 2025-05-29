Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avanti Feeds soars 8% on healthy Q4 results, declares dividend of ₹9

Avanti Feeds soars 8% on healthy Q4 results, declares dividend of ₹9

Avanti Feeds share price: Avanti Feeds shares gained today after it reported 39.6 per cent Y-o-Y jump in profit after tax to ₹157.19 crore

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Avanti Feeds share price today

 
Avanti Feeds shares rallied 8 per cent today to hit a high of ₹927.60 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes. The rise in Avanti Feeds share price came after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). The stock price of the animal feed company had hit a 52-week high of ₹965 on March 24, 2025.
 
At 10:50 AM, Avanti Feeds stock was trading 3.36 per cent higher at ₹890.7 per share as compared to a 0.07 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 

Avanti Feeds Q4 results

 
In the fourth quarter (January to March) of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), Avanti Feeds reported a 39.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹157.19 crore from ₹112.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, mainly due to increase in revenue, decrease in raw material costs, and better overhead absorption.
 
 
Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,385 crore from ₹1,238 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins improved to 12.76 per cent from 9.88 per cent.
 
India's shrimp sector maintains its leadership in the US, supported by supply reliability and rising global demand despite trade uncertainties. India is the largest shrimp supplier to the US, accounting for a 37 per cent share of the US imports in calendar year 2024.

Avanti Feeds' efforts to diversify into higher growth product segments and other markets will benefit in the long term. The Government of India (GoI) also has a strong focus on supporting the industry and targets to double exports to ₹1 trillion, according to analysts.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

Avanti Feeds final dividend news

 
The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹9 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.  The dividend shall be credited / warrants thereof dispatched within specified timelines from the conclusion of the AGM.
 

InCred Equities on shrimp sector

 
The US has paused its additional 26 per cent tariff on Indian exports until July 9, 2025, but the 10 per cent universal tariff remains active. India's shrimp exports to the US are resilient, with importers absorbing most of the 10 per cent tariff and strong Y-o-Y growth in price as well as volume. India's shrimp sector maintains its leadership in the US, supported by supply reliability and rising global demand despite trade uncertainties, the brokerage firm had said in April month report.
 

CARE Ratings view on sector outlook

 
Indian exporters are already negotiating prices with their customers in light of new tariffs. The initial feedback is encouraging with companies suggesting that they may be able to pass on the increased tariffs largely. In summary, while the new tariff is significant, its impact may be modest. Indian exporters have a relative tariff advantage over competitors, allowing them to negotiate and pass on some increased costs to consumers. This ability to pass on the costs is crucial in minimising the impact of the new tariff, even as Indian exporters explore alternative markets.
 

US court blocks Trump from imposing 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports

 
Meanwhile, a federal court in the US on Wednesday (local time) blocked President Donald Trump from imposing 'sweeping' tariffs on imports citing an emergency-powers law. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
 

About Avanti Feeds

 

Avanti Feeds is present in the field of aquaculture by engaging in manufacturing high-quality feed for shrimps operating the Vannamei hatchery and processing and exporting shrimps. The company started its commercial operations in 1993 and now stands as the leading manufacturer of Shrimp Feed.
 

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

