Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Baazar Style Retail makes market debut; Quant MF joins Rs 1 trn AUM club

Baazar Style Retail makes market debut; Quant MF joins Rs 1 trn AUM club

Quant Mutual Fund (MF) on Friday announced that its assets under management (AUM) has crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Baazar Style Retail makes listless market debut 

The shares of Baazar Style Retail endured a lacklustre trading debut with shares ending just 3 per cent over its issue price. This despite the fashion retailer’s Rs 835 crore IPO garnering 40x subscription. Market players said the selloff in the overall markets weighed on sentiment. As against IPO price of Rs 389, shares of Baazar Style ended at Rs 400, valuing the company at Rs 2,982 crore. At the end of March 2024, the company operated 162 stores across nine states. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Quant MF becomes 17th fund house to achieve Rs 1 trn AUM 
 

Quant Mutual Fund (MF) on Friday announced that its assets under management (AUM) has crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark. It becomes the 17th fund house to achieve the milestone. “This is a remarkable achievement for us as a team, particularly because it reflects our exceptional and consistent performance and speaks about our capability to generate superior risk-adjusted returns year after year," the fund house said. Quant MF's AUM has doubled in less than a year as the strong past performances of its schemes led to robust inflows.   

Also Read

Mutual Funds

Quant Mutual Fund moves out of HDFC Bank months after betting big

share market stock market trading

True North's arm Threpsi sells 2.6% stake in Zydus Wellness for Rs 374 cr

sebi

Fraud detection framework: Quant MF affair triggers rush to apply new rules

sebi market

Quant MF gets new CFO, says move unrelated to Sebi investigation

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Quant MF raises wager on HDFC Bank, exposure increases across schemes

Topics : Quant funds stock market trading assets under management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon