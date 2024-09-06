Baazar Style Retail makes market debut; Quant MF joins Rs 1 trn AUM club

Baazar Style Retail makes listless market debut

The shares of Baazar Style Retail endured a lacklustre trading debut with shares ending just 3 per cent over its issue price. This despite the fashion retailer's Rs 835 crore IPO garnering 40x subscription. Market players said the selloff in the overall markets weighed on sentiment. As against IPO price of Rs 389, shares of Baazar Style ended at Rs 400, valuing the company at Rs 2,982 crore. At the end of March 2024, the company operated 162 stores across nine states.



Quant MF becomes 17th fund house to achieve Rs 1 trn AUM

Quant Mutual Fund (MF) on Friday announced that its assets under management (AUM) has crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark. It becomes the 17th fund house to achieve the milestone. “This is a remarkable achievement for us as a team, particularly because it reflects our exceptional and consistent performance and speaks about our capability to generate superior risk-adjusted returns year after year," the fund house said. Quant MF's AUM has doubled in less than a year as the strong past performances of its schemes led to robust inflows.